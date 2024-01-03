Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old gamer is believed to be the first human to ever beat Tetris on the original Nintendo Entertainment System.

Willis Gibson, who goes by the handle Blue Scuti online, achieved a feat that had previously only ever been accomplished by artificial intelligence when he reached the 34-year-old game's "kill screen" -- the point where the game crashes because software can't advance further.

The 13-year-old player posted a video to YouTube showing the moment he reached the point at which the game freezes.

"Oh my God! Yes! I'm going to pass out," Gibson says in the video. "I can't feel my hands."

Gibson is among the competitive Tetris players who use a technique called "rolling," which involves rolling the fingers of one hand on the back of an NES controller to push it into their other hand, allowing them to press the directional pad more than 20 times a second.

Vince Clemente, the president of the Classic Tetris World Championship, said that if Gibson's feat is independently confirmed, he will officially be the first human to ever beat the NES version of Tetris.

"It's never been done by a human before," Clemente told The New York Times. "It's basically something that everyone thought was impossible until a couple of years ago."