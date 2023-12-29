Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 29, 2023 / 3:48 PM

Wallet lost at Atlanta movie theater found 65 years later

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Workers remodeling an Atlanta movie theater found something surprising behind a wall: a wallet that had been lost by a patron 65 years earlier.

A contractor found the old wallet behind a wall at the Plaza Theater and turned it over to the cinema's owner, Chris Escobar.

Advertisement

Escobar said the area where the wallet was found was likely a former lost and found area in a manager's office that had long-since been hidden by renovations.

"It was a portal back in time," Escobar told CNN of the wallet. "And then realizing that this has been missing from this family of real people who lived in this neighborhood for 65 years, imagine if we could find them."

Escobar did some research online and discovered the wallet's owner, Floy Culbreth, died at age 87 in 2005. But he was able to contact her daughter, Thea Culbreth Chamberlain, 71.

"I don't even know how to say how flabbergasted I was," Chamberlain told The Washington Post of the first time she held her mother's long-lost wallet. "And it took a while for it to sink in."

Chamberlain was only 6 years old when her mother lost the wallet in 1958. Its contents included old family photos, a library card and raffle tickets.

Advertisement

She said looking through the wallet brought memories of her mother "flooding back."

"She was in there," Chamberlain said. "I know it sounds kind of hokey, but she really was."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Australian man puts on 10 pairs of underpants in 13.03 seconds
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Australian man puts on 10 pairs of underpants in 13.03 seconds
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- An Australian man said it took six months of training to break an unusual world record: the fastest time to put on 10 pairs of underpants.
Escaped dog goes for a run on Wisconsin highway
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Escaped dog goes for a run on Wisconsin highway
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A runaway dog was reunited with his family in Wisconsin after leading police on a chase on a snowy stretch of highway.
Virginia man gives half of $230,000 lottery jackpot to his brother
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Virginia man gives half of $230,000 lottery jackpot to his brother
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Virginia man who won a $230,000 prize from a lottery drawing said he already knows what he will do with half of the money: give it to his brother.
Chinese jump rope trio break complicated world record
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Chinese jump rope trio break complicated world record
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A trio of Chinese jump rope champions broke a world record when a member of the team performed 176 double-under skips in 1 minute while simultaneously jumping long rope.
Snake stows away from Mexico to Canada in box of produce
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Snake stows away from Mexico to Canada in box of produce
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A worker at a fruit and produce distribution center in Ontario made a surprising discovery in a box of tomatillos: a snake that stowed away from Mexico.
Ghanaian woman sings for 126 hours and 52 minutes
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Ghanaian woman sings for 126 hours and 52 minutes
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A Ghanaian woman attempted to break a Guinness World Record by singing for 126 hours and 52 minutes.
Dog rescued from island in Rhode Island pond
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Dog rescued from island in Rhode Island pond
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Animal control officers and firefighters in Rhode Island came to the rescue of a dog stranded on an island in the middle of a large pond.
Stuck deer rescued from Colorado gate
Odd News // 1 day ago
Stuck deer rescued from Colorado gate
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Colorado came to the rescue of a deer that managed to get its body stuck in the 6-inch gap between the bars of an automatic gate.
Rare stuffed Bonzo dog from 1927 up for auction
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rare stuffed Bonzo dog from 1927 up for auction
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- A rare stuffed dog made in the likeness of a cartoon character in 1927 is up for auction and is expected to fetch up to $45,000.
Airborne debris impales windshield of CHP patrol car
Odd News // 1 day ago
Airborne debris impales windshield of CHP patrol car
Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The California Highway Patrol said an officer was not injured when a piece of debris impaled their windshield on the highway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Beavers invade Arizona neighborhoods
Beavers invade Arizona neighborhoods
Pizza topped with 1,001 varieties of cheese baked in France
Pizza topped with 1,001 varieties of cheese baked in France
Airborne debris impales windshield of CHP patrol car
Airborne debris impales windshield of CHP patrol car
Rare stuffed Bonzo dog from 1927 up for auction
Rare stuffed Bonzo dog from 1927 up for auction
Stuck deer rescued from Colorado gate
Stuck deer rescued from Colorado gate
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement