Dec. 29, 2023 / 2:48 PM

Escaped dog goes for a run on Wisconsin highway

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A runaway dog was reunited with his family in Wisconsin after leading police on a chase on a snowy stretch of highway.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said its cameras first recorded a dog on the westbound Beltline between Gammon Road and Whitney Way about 9:30 a.m. Thursday.

A traffic jam ensued as emergency vehicles pursued the dog, who continued to flee.

The dog was eventually captured safely and turned over to animal control.

The owners of the dog, named Thor, said they were on a cruise in the middle of the ocean when Thor escaped while being walked by a neighbor three days before he found his way to the highway.

Thor was later reunited with his family.

