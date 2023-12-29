Trending
Odd News
Dec. 29, 2023 / 12:47 PM

Chinese jump rope trio break complicated world record

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A trio of Chinese jump rope champions broke a world record when a member of the team performed 176 double-under skips in 1 minute while simultaneously jumping long rope.

The long rope was held by coaches Wang Huanan and Kan Qingru while Liu Xinzhu, 14, Kan's daughter, vaulted over it while swinging her own short rope for double-under skips.

Liu Xinzhu managed 176 consecutive jumps, earning the Guinness World Records title for the most double under skips while jumping long rope simultaneously in 1 minute

The mother and daughter were both members of the Chinese national jump rope team at the 2022 Asian Championships.

