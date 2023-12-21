Trending
Dec. 21, 2023 / 11:56 AM

Maury Povich announces orangutan paternity results for Denver Zoo

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Denver Zoo finally announced an answer to its recent orangutan paternity mystery with the help of an expert in the field: Maury Povich.

Povich, 84, hosted daytime talk show Maury for 31 years, and the show was most famous for the segments where the host would announce the results of paternity tests with his catch phrase "you are the father" or "you are not the father."

The Denver Zoo posted a video to Facebook showing Maury bringing an end to the mystery of which of the zoo's male Sumatran orangutans -- 30-year-old Berani or 16-year-old Jaya -- fathered 4-month-old orangutan Siska.

"Fresh off receiving the Daytime Emmys Lifetime Achievement Honor, Maury Povich is here to help us announce the paternity results for Siska," the post said.

The video shows Povich, dressed in a tuxedo, opened a manila envelope containing the paternity test results before delivering the results: "When it comes to the orangutan -- 4-month-old Siska -- Bernai, you are the father."

"Huge shout-out to Maury for being so willing to help us share this special news! Thank you for helping make this announcement one for the books," the zoo's post said.

