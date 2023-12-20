Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 20, 2023 / 1:58 PM

Book checked out in 1934 finally returned to Massachusetts library

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A book checked out for two weeks from a Massachusetts library was returned 90 years later after turning up in Washington, D.C.

The Watertown Free Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Hill Towns of Italy by Egerton R. Williams Jr., was checked out Jan. 30, 1934, and was supposed to have been returned 14 days later.

Advertisement

The book's journey back to the library turned out to be far longer, however, as it only made its way back to the facility this week after a "far-flung patron" found it in Washington and dropped it off at the library during a trip to Boston.

"According to the policy pasted inside this book, this patron would owe us [approximately] $656," the post said. "Fortunately for them, we no longer charge late fines!"

Read More

Latest Headlines

4.87-carat, nearly-colorless diamond found at Crater of Diamonds in Arkansas
Odd News // 1 hour ago
4.87-carat, nearly-colorless diamond found at Crater of Diamonds in Arkansas
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man who visited Crater of Diamonds State Park for the first time later discovered what he thought was a clear piece of glass was a 4.87-carat diamond.
Eccentric exhibitions: Five of the oddest museums in the world
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Eccentric exhibitions: Five of the oddest museums in the world
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Odd News explores five of the most unusual museums in the world, including facilities dedicated to sock monkeys, disgusting foods, cat figurines, bunny memorabilia and hangovers.
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A dog who fled from her new family within 24 hours of being adopted was found in England after living on her own in the woods for more than 6 years.
Engagement ring lost at rest stop returned by stranger
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Engagement ring lost at rest stop returned by stranger
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A woman who left her engagement ring in a rest stop bathroom was reunited with the precious item a little over a day later thanks to a stranger and a Facebook post.
$3.99 thrift store vase auctioned for over $107,000
Odd News // 22 hours ago
$3.99 thrift store vase auctioned for over $107,000
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A glass vase purchased for $3.99 from a Goodwill store in Virginia was auctioned for over $107,000 when it was found to be designed by Carlo Scarpa for famed Italian company Venini in 1942.
Arkansas woman's fourth big lottery win is worth $100,000
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Arkansas woman's fourth big lottery win is worth $100,000
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman who previously collected lottery prizes worth $1,000, $5,000 and $10,000 had her biggest win to date when she scored $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Small donkey rescued from muddy drainage ditch
Odd News // 1 day ago
Small donkey rescued from muddy drainage ditch
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service came to the rescue of a small donkey named Snowie who became stranded in a muddy drainage ditch.
Acrobat does 47 dizzying aerial hoop somersaults in 1 minute
Odd News // 1 day ago
Acrobat does 47 dizzying aerial hoop somersaults in 1 minute
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Mexican acrobat put her more than 10 years of training to the test and broke the Guinness World Record for the most aerial hoop somersaults in 1 minute.
103-year-old Christmas tree sells for over $4,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
103-year-old Christmas tree sells for over $4,000
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A 103-year-old artificial Christmas tree, one of the first to be mass produced, was auctioned for more than $4,000 in Britain.
Loose goat lassoed in Minnesota neighborhood
Odd News // 1 day ago
Loose goat lassoed in Minnesota neighborhood
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Minnesota sheriff's deputy assisted local police with an unusual situation and showed off his cowboy skills by lassoing a goat on the loose.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
NASA gives update on long-lost space tomatoes
NASA gives update on long-lost space tomatoes
Virginia woman stops for doughnuts, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Virginia woman stops for doughnuts, wins $100,000 lottery prize
103-year-old Christmas tree sells for over $4,000
103-year-old Christmas tree sells for over $4,000
90-year-old woman earns master's degree in Texas
90-year-old woman earns master's degree in Texas
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement