Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A book checked out for two weeks from a Massachusetts library was returned 90 years later after turning up in Washington, D.C.

The Watertown Free Public Library said in a Facebook post that the book, Hill Towns of Italy by Egerton R. Williams Jr., was checked out Jan. 30, 1934, and was supposed to have been returned 14 days later.

Advertisement

The book's journey back to the library turned out to be far longer, however, as it only made its way back to the facility this week after a "far-flung patron" found it in Washington and dropped it off at the library during a trip to Boston.

"According to the policy pasted inside this book, this patron would owe us [approximately] $656," the post said. "Fortunately for them, we no longer charge late fines!"