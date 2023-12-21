Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 21, 2023 / 10:57 AM

Lions not on the loose in Nashville or Indy, despite viral posts

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Zoos in Nashville and Indianapolis assured the public that no lions are on the loose, despite two viral Facebook posts using the same photo.

The first Facebook post, accompanied by a photo of a male lion and a female lion, stated: "Escaped from the Nashville Zoo yesterday, they were caught on camera at 2:00 a.m. on a trail cam near Percy Priest."

Advertisement

"We are aware of this situation. A guy on Facebook made a false post claiming that 2 lions escaped Nashville Zoo," a zoo spokeswoman told WSMV-TV. "This is incredibly false information -- we do not even have lions in our care here at Nashville Zoo."

A second post from a different account used the same picture to make a similar claim.

"Escaped from the Indianapolis Zoo this evening, they were caught on camera at 6:37 p.m. on a trail cam along the White River," the second post said.

The Indianapolis Zoo confirmed this, too, was false.

"All of our animals are safe and sound," Emily Garrett, director of Public Relations for the Indianapolis Zoo told IndyStar.

The Indianapolis Zoo has not had a male lion in residence since 2018.

Advertisement

The photo used in both posts dates back to 2015, and was taken by a wildlife camera in Hluhluwe, South Africa. The photo was shared online by conservation group Wildlife ACT.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Book checked out in 1934 finally returned to Massachusetts library
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Book checked out in 1934 finally returned to Massachusetts library
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A book checked out for two weeks from a Massachusetts library was returned 90 years later after turning up in Washington, D.C.
4.87-carat, nearly-colorless diamond found at Crater of Diamonds in Arkansas
Odd News // 21 hours ago
4.87-carat, nearly-colorless diamond found at Crater of Diamonds in Arkansas
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man who visited Crater of Diamonds State Park for the first time later discovered what he thought was a clear piece of glass was a 4.87-carat diamond.
Eccentric exhibitions: Five of the oddest museums in the world
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Eccentric exhibitions: Five of the oddest museums in the world
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Odd News explores five of the most unusual museums in the world, including facilities dedicated to sock monkeys, disgusting foods, cat figurines, bunny memorabilia and hangovers.
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A dog who fled from her new family within 24 hours of being adopted was found in England after living on her own in the woods for more than 6 years.
Engagement ring lost at rest stop returned by stranger
Odd News // 1 day ago
Engagement ring lost at rest stop returned by stranger
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A woman who left her engagement ring in a rest stop bathroom was reunited with the precious item a little over a day later thanks to a stranger and a Facebook post.
$3.99 thrift store vase auctioned for over $107,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
$3.99 thrift store vase auctioned for over $107,000
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A glass vase purchased for $3.99 from a Goodwill store in Virginia was auctioned for over $107,000 when it was found to be designed by Carlo Scarpa for famed Italian company Venini in 1942.
Arkansas woman's fourth big lottery win is worth $100,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Arkansas woman's fourth big lottery win is worth $100,000
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman who previously collected lottery prizes worth $1,000, $5,000 and $10,000 had her biggest win to date when she scored $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Small donkey rescued from muddy drainage ditch
Odd News // 1 day ago
Small donkey rescued from muddy drainage ditch
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service came to the rescue of a small donkey named Snowie who became stranded in a muddy drainage ditch.
Acrobat does 47 dizzying aerial hoop somersaults in 1 minute
Odd News // 1 day ago
Acrobat does 47 dizzying aerial hoop somersaults in 1 minute
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Mexican acrobat put her more than 10 years of training to the test and broke the Guinness World Record for the most aerial hoop somersaults in 1 minute.
103-year-old Christmas tree sells for over $4,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
103-year-old Christmas tree sells for over $4,000
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A 103-year-old artificial Christmas tree, one of the first to be mass produced, was auctioned for more than $4,000 in Britain.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

4.87-carat, nearly-colorless diamond found at Crater of Diamonds in Arkansas
4.87-carat, nearly-colorless diamond found at Crater of Diamonds in Arkansas
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Eccentric exhibitions: Five of the oddest museums in the world
Eccentric exhibitions: Five of the oddest museums in the world
103-year-old Christmas tree sells for over $4,000
103-year-old Christmas tree sells for over $4,000
Virginia woman stops for doughnuts, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Virginia woman stops for doughnuts, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement