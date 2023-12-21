Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A Texas man decided to support his favorite football team by running a marathon in a full uniform -- and setting a world record.

Brian Goldsmith donned a full football uniform representing the Arlington Renegades, the XFL team he works for as a ticket rep, and ran the Dallas Marathon with a time of 3 hours, 29 minutes and 30 seconds.

Advertisement

Goldsmith beat the previous record for fastest marathon dressed in an American football kit (male), which was set at 3 hours, 33 minutes and 42 seconds by Australian man Alistair Kealty in 2019.

"I've wanted to be in the Guinness World Record book for a really long time, have a couple failed attempts," Goldsmith told WFAA-TV.

Goldsmith previously attempted to break the Guinness World Record for fastest half marathon dressed as a piece of fruit.

"And I did it, I beat it by like 50, 55 minutes!" he said. "And then Guinness told me the banana costume was too small."

Goldsmith said he also wanted to raise the profile of Renegades.

"As a sales guy, I'm always looking at ways for brand recognition," he said.