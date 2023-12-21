Man wins two $100,000 lottery prizes, gives one to his brother

Timothy Emerick won two $100,000 prizes from a single Powerball drawing and said one of the prizes will go to his brother. Photo courtesy of the North Carolina Education Lottery

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- A North Carolina man who bought two identical Powerball tickets due to a clerk's mistake ended up winning two $100,000 prizes -- and he plans to give one to his brother. Timothy Emerick of Garner told North Carolina Education Lottery officials he was buying a ticket for the Dec. 13 Powerball drawing from BJ's Membership Club on Shenstone Boulevard in Garner, where Emerick works, when his coworker made a mistake.

"The gentleman at the store accidentally printed two tickets with the same numbers so I just decided to buy them both," Emerick recalled.

The tickets ended up both being $100,000 winners. Emerick said one of the prizes will go to his brother.

"I always said if I won I would share it with him," Emerick said.

He said his brother has definitely earned the prize.

"Over the years whenever I've needed him he's been there," Emerick said. "I think he'd do the same thing if the situation was reversed."

Emerick said the prize he keeps will go toward paying bills.