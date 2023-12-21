Trending
Dec. 21, 2023 / 2:04 PM

Ill. vanity plates rejected in 2023 include "DZNUTS," "MILFS"

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias revealed some of the more than 300 requested vanity plates that were rejected for featuring potentially "lewd, offensive or even dangerous language."

Giannoulias said in a YouTube video that the customized license plate requests were added to the "permanent naughty list" after being spotted by his team, which he said is "well versed in filthy puns, lecherous language and sneaky swearing."

The secretary said some of this years rejected plates included "EATBUTTS," "MILFS," "WOOPASS," "POOPSY," "DZNUTZ" and "IOWASUX."

"Clever is too generous a word, but they did make me laugh," Giannoulias said in the video.

Giannoulias offered some advice to anyone seeking a personalized license plate: "Go ahead and make it clever, but please keep it clean to avoid the naughty list."

Latest Headlines

Maury Povich announces orangutan paternity results for Denver Zoo
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Maury Povich announces orangutan paternity results for Denver Zoo
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- The Denver Zoo finally announced an answer to its recent orangutan paternity mystery with the help of an expert in the field: Maury Povich.
Lions not on the loose in Nashville or Indy, despite viral posts
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Lions not on the loose in Nashville or Indy, despite viral posts
Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Zoos in Nashville and Indianapolis assured the public that no lions are on the loose, despite two viral Facebook posts using the same photo.
Book checked out in 1934 finally returned to Massachusetts library
Odd News // 1 day ago
Book checked out in 1934 finally returned to Massachusetts library
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- A book checked out for two weeks from a Massachusetts library was returned 90 years later after turning up in Washington, D.C.
4.87-carat, nearly-colorless diamond found at Crater of Diamonds in Arkansas
Odd News // 1 day ago
4.87-carat, nearly-colorless diamond found at Crater of Diamonds in Arkansas
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- An Arkansas man who visited Crater of Diamonds State Park for the first time later discovered what he thought was a clear piece of glass was a 4.87-carat diamond.
Eccentric exhibitions: Five of the oddest museums in the world
Odd News // 1 day ago
Eccentric exhibitions: Five of the oddest museums in the world
Dec. 20 (UPI) -- Odd News explores five of the most unusual museums in the world, including facilities dedicated to sock monkeys, disgusting foods, cat figurines, bunny memorabilia and hangovers.
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Odd News // 1 day ago
Lost dog found after 6 1/2 years living on her own in the woods
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A dog who fled from her new family within 24 hours of being adopted was found in England after living on her own in the woods for more than 6 years.
Engagement ring lost at rest stop returned by stranger
Odd News // 1 day ago
Engagement ring lost at rest stop returned by stranger
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A woman who left her engagement ring in a rest stop bathroom was reunited with the precious item a little over a day later thanks to a stranger and a Facebook post.
$3.99 thrift store vase auctioned for over $107,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
$3.99 thrift store vase auctioned for over $107,000
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A glass vase purchased for $3.99 from a Goodwill store in Virginia was auctioned for over $107,000 when it was found to be designed by Carlo Scarpa for famed Italian company Venini in 1942.
Arkansas woman's fourth big lottery win is worth $100,000
Odd News // 1 day ago
Arkansas woman's fourth big lottery win is worth $100,000
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- An Arkansas woman who previously collected lottery prizes worth $1,000, $5,000 and $10,000 had her biggest win to date when she scored $100,000 from a scratch-off ticket.
Small donkey rescued from muddy drainage ditch
Odd News // 2 days ago
Small donkey rescued from muddy drainage ditch
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- The Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service came to the rescue of a small donkey named Snowie who became stranded in a muddy drainage ditch.
