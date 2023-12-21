Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 21 (UPI) -- Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias revealed some of the more than 300 requested vanity plates that were rejected for featuring potentially "lewd, offensive or even dangerous language."

Giannoulias said in a YouTube video that the customized license plate requests were added to the "permanent naughty list" after being spotted by his team, which he said is "well versed in filthy puns, lecherous language and sneaky swearing."

The secretary said some of this years rejected plates included "EATBUTTS," "MILFS," "WOOPASS," "POOPSY," "DZNUTZ" and "IOWASUX."

"Clever is too generous a word, but they did make me laugh," Giannoulias said in the video.

Giannoulias offered some advice to anyone seeking a personalized license plate: "Go ahead and make it clever, but please keep it clean to avoid the naughty list."