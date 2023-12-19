Trending
Odd News
Dec. 19, 2023 / 12:23 PM

103-year-old Christmas tree sells for over $4,000

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A 103-year-old artificial Christmas tree, one of the first to be mass produced, was auctioned for more than $4,000 in Britain.

Hansons Auctioneers said the 2.5-foot-tall tree, described as the "humblest Christmas tree in the world," sold for a total $4,296.13.

The tree was brought to Dorothy Grant's family home when she was 8 years old in 1920 and it became a staple of her holidays for her entire life until her death at the age of 101.

The tree, which features 25 branches, 12 berries and six mini candle holders, is believed to be one of the first mass-produced artificial Christmas trees and was likely purchased by Grant's mother at Woolworth's in London.

"As simple as it was, Dorothy loved that tree," Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons Auctioneers, said in a news release. "It became a staple part of family celebrations for decades. The fact that it brought her such joy is humbling in itself. It reminds us that extravagance and excess are not required to capture the spirit of Christmas. For Dorothy it was enough to have a tree."

The tree was passed down to Grant's daughter, Shirley Hall, 84, who lives near Loughborough, England.

"The seller decided to part with it to honor her mother's memory and to ensure it survives as a humble reminder of 1920s life -- a boom-to-bust decade. Despite the devastation of the First World War and Spanish flu pandemic, there was renewed optimism," Hanson said.

