Odd News
Dec. 19, 2023 / 11:20 AM

Loose goat lassoed in Minnesota neighborhood

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 19 (UPI) -- A Minnesota sheriff's deputy assisted local police with an unusual situation and showed off his cowboy skills by lassoing a goat on the loose.

The Olmstead County Sheriff's Office said on social media that Deputy Tyler Heiden self-dispatched to help Rochester police with a goat running loose in a residential neighborhood.

Heiden's body camera footage shows the deputy using a length of rope he borrowed from a local store to "show off a hidden talent of his."

The video shows Heiden twirling the rope before throwing a loop at the running goat, successfully lassoing the animal.

The goat was turned over to local animal control and was later returned to its owner.

