8-foot boa constrictor found in the middle of Florida road

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A Florida fire department said a responder put his reptile wrangling skills to good use when he captured an 8-foot boa constrictor spotted in the middle of a road. The Miami-Dade Fire Department said in a Facebook post that Lt. Christopher Pecori from the Venom One Response team was dispatched on a report of a large snake in the middle of a Palmetto Beach road. Pecori identified the snake as a red-tailed boa constrictor and was able to secure the invasive snake in a large tarp. "The animal was then removed from the residential area and will be endorsed over to Florida Fish and Wildlife authorities for further processing," the department said.