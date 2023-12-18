Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Serial world record-breaker David Rush added another title to his name by snapping 63 pencils in half in 30 seconds.

The Idaho resident, who previously broke the record for snapping pencils in 1 minute, said he initially found it difficult to break even 50 pencils in the 30-second time period.

"My training involved bending an exercise stick for strength and using hand grippers to increase my endurance. Day by day, I could feel myself getting stronger," Rush wrote online.

Rush said he found his rhythm, and on the day of the attempt he snapped more than 2 pencils per second for a record-breaking total of 63.