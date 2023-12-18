Trending
Dec. 18, 2023 / 4:25 PM

Idaho man snaps 63 pencils in 30 seconds

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Serial world record-breaker David Rush added another title to his name by snapping 63 pencils in half in 30 seconds.

The Idaho resident, who previously broke the record for snapping pencils in 1 minute, said he initially found it difficult to break even 50 pencils in the 30-second time period.

"My training involved bending an exercise stick for strength and using hand grippers to increase my endurance. Day by day, I could feel myself getting stronger," Rush wrote online.

Rush said he found his rhythm, and on the day of the attempt he snapped more than 2 pencils per second for a record-breaking total of 63.

8-foot boa constrictor found in the middle of Florida road
Odd News // 1 hour ago
8-foot boa constrictor found in the middle of Florida road
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A Florida fire department said a responder put his reptile wrangling skills to good use when he captured an 8-foot boa constrictor spotted in the middle of a road.
Virginia woman stops for doughnuts, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Virginia woman stops for doughnuts, wins $100,000 lottery prize
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A Virginia woman who stopped on her way home from work to buy some doughnuts for her kids ended up winning a $100,000 lottery prize.
90-year-old woman earns master's degree in Texas
Odd News // 3 hours ago
90-year-old woman earns master's degree in Texas
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A 90-year-old woman became the eldest University of North Texas student to complete her coursework when she earned her master's degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Sleigh from 'Elf' gets police escort on Long Island Expressway
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Sleigh from 'Elf' gets police escort on Long Island Expressway
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Drivers on the Long Island Expressway were treated to an unusual and festive sight when a police escort passed by followed by an iconic vehicle: Santa's sleigh from the 2003 movie "Elf."
Wallaby found safe after Australia Zoo escape
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Wallaby found safe after Australia Zoo escape
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Officials at the Australia Zoo said a red-necked wallaby named Dougle was safely returned to the facility after escaping during a storm days earlier.
Armenian teen does 44 pullups between two moving trucks
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Armenian teen does 44 pullups between two moving trucks
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- An Armenian teenager showed off his upper body strength by performing 44 pullups on a bar positioned between two moving trucks.
'Beowulf' returned to Pennsylvania library after 54 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Beowulf' returned to Pennsylvania library after 54 years
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania library revealed a copy of Chauncey Brewster Tinker's classic Beowulf was recently returned after being checked out 54 years earlier.
Albino deer caught on camera in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 3 days ago
Albino deer caught on camera in Pennsylvania
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- An "exceptionally rare" albino deer was caught on camera walking around a field in a Pennsylvania county.
Woman wins $50,000 after husband buys wrong lottery ticket
Odd News // 3 days ago
Woman wins $50,000 after husband buys wrong lottery ticket
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman won a $50,000 lottery jackpot, thanks to her husband accidentally buying the wrong ticket.
Stairway decoration in Belgian home found to be long-lost Pompeii artifact
Odd News // 3 days ago
Stairway decoration in Belgian home found to be long-lost Pompeii artifact
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Belgian father and son were shocked to learn a souvenir that had adorned the hallway of their home for about 50 years was an authentic artifact from the lost Italian city of Pompeii.
