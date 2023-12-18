Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 18, 2023 / 1:09 PM

Sleigh from 'Elf' gets police escort on Long Island Expressway

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Drivers on the Long Island Expressway were treated to an unusual and festive sight when a police escort passed by followed by an iconic vehicle: Santa's sleigh from the 2003 movie Elf.

The sleigh was brought via the Long Island Expressway and Midtown Tunnel on Sunday to be parked on the outskirts of Central Park so fans could snap photos with Santa's high-tech transport from the Christmas film.

Advertisement

Mark Bozek of Huntington, Long Island, purchased the sleigh for $12,000 from an online auction nearly two decades ago, and after it served as the centerpiece of a holiday party on his front lawn, he donated it to the Halesite Fire Department.

"Every year we have a little holiday committee, and they'll spruce it up, they'll paint it, they'll fix any cracks that have developed," Larry Northcote, the Halesite fire district manager and volunteer firefighter, told WNBC-TV. "We do our little part to spread some holiday cheer."

Northcote regularly portrays Buddy the elf when the sleigh is carted out for Huntington's holiday parades.

The sleigh was brought into the city Sunday as part of celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the holiday film. Elf fans in attendance included New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Advertisement

"This time of year, bringing it to New York for the first time ever," Bozek said. "You can't make this stuff up."

Read More

Latest Headlines

90-year-old woman earns master's degree in Texas
Odd News // 25 minutes ago
90-year-old woman earns master's degree in Texas
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- A 90-year-old woman became the eldest University of North Texas student to complete her coursework when she earned her master's degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Wallaby found safe after Australia Zoo escape
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Wallaby found safe after Australia Zoo escape
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Officials at the Australia Zoo said a red-necked wallaby named Dougle was safely returned to the facility after escaping during a storm days earlier.
Armenian teen does 44 pullups between two moving trucks
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Armenian teen does 44 pullups between two moving trucks
Dec. 18 (UPI) -- An Armenian teenager showed off his upper body strength by performing 44 pullups on a bar positioned between two moving trucks.
'Beowulf' returned to Pennsylvania library after 54 years
Odd News // 2 days ago
'Beowulf' returned to Pennsylvania library after 54 years
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania library revealed a copy of Chauncey Brewster Tinker's classic Beowulf was recently returned after being checked out 54 years earlier.
Albino deer caught on camera in Pennsylvania
Odd News // 2 days ago
Albino deer caught on camera in Pennsylvania
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- An "exceptionally rare" albino deer was caught on camera walking around a field in a Pennsylvania county.
Woman wins $50,000 after husband buys wrong lottery ticket
Odd News // 2 days ago
Woman wins $50,000 after husband buys wrong lottery ticket
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman won a $50,000 lottery jackpot, thanks to her husband accidentally buying the wrong ticket.
Stairway decoration in Belgian home found to be long-lost Pompeii artifact
Odd News // 3 days ago
Stairway decoration in Belgian home found to be long-lost Pompeii artifact
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Belgian father and son were shocked to learn a souvenir that had adorned the hallway of their home for about 50 years was an authentic artifact from the lost Italian city of Pompeii.
NASA gives update on long-lost space tomatoes
Odd News // 3 days ago
NASA gives update on long-lost space tomatoes
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- NASA offered an update on the two tomatoes lost for eight months aboard the International Space Station and offered the first look at the dehydrated fruits.
Deer runs through Mississippi restaurant during lunch rush
Odd News // 3 days ago
Deer runs through Mississippi restaurant during lunch rush
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a Mississippi restaurant when a deer crashed in through a window and turned the lunch rush into a dine-and-dash.
Firefighters rescue deer from frozen river in Wisconsin
Odd News // 3 days ago
Firefighters rescue deer from frozen river in Wisconsin
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin came to the rescue of a deer stranded on the ice covering the St. Louis River.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Stairway decoration in Belgian home found to be long-lost Pompeii artifact
Stairway decoration in Belgian home found to be long-lost Pompeii artifact
Odd 2023: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Odd 2023: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
NASA gives update on long-lost space tomatoes
NASA gives update on long-lost space tomatoes
Air Jordans worth over $10,000 found in shelter donation bin
Air Jordans worth over $10,000 found in shelter donation bin
'Beowulf' returned to Pennsylvania library after 54 years
'Beowulf' returned to Pennsylvania library after 54 years
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement