Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Drivers on the Long Island Expressway were treated to an unusual and festive sight when a police escort passed by followed by an iconic vehicle: Santa's sleigh from the 2003 movie Elf.

The sleigh was brought via the Long Island Expressway and Midtown Tunnel on Sunday to be parked on the outskirts of Central Park so fans could snap photos with Santa's high-tech transport from the Christmas film.

Advertisement

Mark Bozek of Huntington, Long Island, purchased the sleigh for $12,000 from an online auction nearly two decades ago, and after it served as the centerpiece of a holiday party on his front lawn, he donated it to the Halesite Fire Department.

"Every year we have a little holiday committee, and they'll spruce it up, they'll paint it, they'll fix any cracks that have developed," Larry Northcote, the Halesite fire district manager and volunteer firefighter, told WNBC-TV. "We do our little part to spread some holiday cheer."

Northcote regularly portrays Buddy the elf when the sleigh is carted out for Huntington's holiday parades.

The sleigh was brought into the city Sunday as part of celebrations for the 20th anniversary of the holiday film. Elf fans in attendance included New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Advertisement

"This time of year, bringing it to New York for the first time ever," Bozek said. "You can't make this stuff up."