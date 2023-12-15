Trending
Odd News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 4:52 PM

'Beowulf' returned to Pennsylvania library after 54 years

By Ben Hooper
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Pennsylvania library revealed a copy of Chauncey Brewster Tinker's classic Beowulf was recently returned after being checked out 54 years earlier.

The Sewickley Public Library said in an Instagram post that Beowulf was checked out in January 1969 and wasn't returned until this month.

The overdue book would have accrued nearly $1,000 in fines under the 5-cent-per-day policy of the late 1960s.

"In reality, we would have charged the cost of this item since it's been gone so long. That means the borrower would owe....$0.98, which is how much it cost to purchase the title in the 1920s," the post said.

The post said the library has since gone fine-free, so whoever borrowed Beowulf doesn't need to worry about any fines.

"As long as library users return borrowed items, their account will be cleared and they can continue to check out materials to their heart's content," library officials wrote.

