Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Dec. 15, 2023 / 2:00 PM

Stairway decoration in Belgian home found to be long-lost Pompeii artifact

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Belgian father and son were shocked to learn a souvenir that had adorned the hallway of their home for about 50 years was an authentic artifact from the lost Italian city of Pompeii.

Raphaël De Temmerman, 80, and his son, Geert De Temmerman, said they visited Italy in 1975, and while touring the city of Pompeii they were approached by a man who offered to sell them a souvenir: some carved stones depicting a scene.

Advertisement

The stone scene was installed in a stairway at the family's Herzele home, and little thought was given to it until this year, when Raphaël De Temmerman was preparing to move out of the house and his son decided to have the object appraised.

A pair of specialists from the Gallo-Roman museum in Tongeren visited the home to inspect the stone scene, and the next day the family was visited by police officers, who drew up a report.

The father and son said they were surprised to be told the stairway decoration was an authentic Pompeii artifact that had been reported stolen 50 years earlier.

"It's a bit crazy to think that tourists have looked at a replica, while the original has been hanging here all this time," Geert De Temmerman told 7sur7 news.

Advertisement

An Christiaens, Tongeren's deputy mayor for culture, said officials are keen to see the artifact returned to Italy.

Geert De Temmerman said he will comply with whatever plans authorities devise for the stones to return to Pompeii, but he is hoping for some financial compensation.

Pompeii was destroyed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in the year 79, and the city is now an archaeological site protected by the U.N. Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization.

Read More

Latest Headlines

NASA gives update on long-lost space tomatoes
Odd News // 1 hour ago
NASA gives update on long-lost space tomatoes
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- NASA offered an update on the two tomatoes lost for eight months aboard the International Space Station and offered the first look at the dehydrated fruits.
Deer runs through Mississippi restaurant during lunch rush
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Deer runs through Mississippi restaurant during lunch rush
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a Mississippi restaurant when a deer crashed in through a window and turned the lunch rush into a dine-and-dash.
Firefighters rescue deer from frozen river in Wisconsin
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Firefighters rescue deer from frozen river in Wisconsin
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin came to the rescue of a deer stranded on the ice covering the St. Louis River.
Idaho man sorts Peanut M&M's by color in record time
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Idaho man sorts Peanut M&M's by color in record time
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Serial world record-breaker David Rush added another title to his name by sorting 17.6 ounces of Peanut M&M's by color in 1 minute and 14 seconds.
Chihuahua leads drivers on chase on New York highway
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Chihuahua leads drivers on chase on New York highway
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Traffic on a New York highway was brought to a temporary crawl when a chihuahua escaped from his owner's yard and went running along the roadway.
Maryland man uses mom's lottery numbers to win $50,000
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Maryland man uses mom's lottery numbers to win $50,000
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Baltimore man said he used a set of numbers he inherited from his mother to win a $50,000 lottery prize.
Brewery, creamery team up to create blue cheese beer
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Brewery, creamery team up to create blue cheese beer
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A brewery and a creamery teamed up in Oregon to create a product they admit might inspire some "skepticism" -- blue cheese beer.
Trains delayed by bull on the tracks at New Jersey's Penn Station
Odd News // 1 day ago
Trains delayed by bull on the tracks at New Jersey's Penn Station
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Commuters in New Jersey were delayed for about 45 minutes Thursday morning when an escaped bull made its way to the NJ Transit train tracks at Newark Penn Station.
Wisconsin library solves mystery of long-overdue Nancy Drew book
Odd News // 1 day ago
Wisconsin library solves mystery of long-overdue Nancy Drew book
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- A Wisconsin library didn't need Nancy Drew's detective skills to solve the mystery of a teen sleuth story returned 20 years past its due date.
Endangered African painted dogs born at Indiana zoo
Odd News // 1 day ago
Endangered African painted dogs born at Indiana zoo
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- An Indiana zoo announced the birth of three endangered African painted dog pups at the facility.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Odd 2023: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Odd 2023: The 10 oddest Guinness World Records of the year
Air Jordans worth over $10,000 found in shelter donation bin
Air Jordans worth over $10,000 found in shelter donation bin
Yuletide owl found roosting in Kentucky family's Christmas tree
Yuletide owl found roosting in Kentucky family's Christmas tree
Chihuahua leads drivers on chase on New York highway
Chihuahua leads drivers on chase on New York highway
Maryland man uses mom's lottery numbers to win $50,000
Maryland man uses mom's lottery numbers to win $50,000
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement