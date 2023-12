Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Security cameras were rolling at a Mississippi restaurant when a deer crashed in through a window and turned the lunch rush into a dine-and-dash.

Footage from the Mi Pueblo eatery in Pontotoc shows diners scrambling to get out of the way of the deer as it runs through the dining room and past the buffet.

Advertisement

Restaurant staff can be seen attempting to chase the deer out of the eatery, but he animal ended up with its own exit strategy and jumped out through a different window.

Patron Kyle Clark captured his own video of the event and shared it with other diners.

Kamen Campbell of Mississippi Wildlife and Fisheries said its currently the mating season for deer, causing them to behave unpredictably.