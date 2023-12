Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Wisconsin came to the rescue of a deer stranded on the ice covering the St. Louis River.

The Superior Fire Department said Platoon 3 crews responded to a report of a stranded deer on the river and donned their protective ice rescue suits.

The rescuers used an inflatable rescue craft to safely traverse the ice to reach the deer and bring it back to shore.

The deer was not seriously injured and was released a safe distance away from shore.