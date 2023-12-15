Woman wins $50,000 after husband buys wrong lottery ticket

Tanya Hammonds, of Newport, Ky., won a $50,000 prize when her husband mistakenly bought her the wrong scratch-off lottery ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- A Kentucky woman won a $50,000 lottery jackpot, thanks to her husband accidentally buying the wrong ticket. Tanya Hammonds, of Newport, told Kentucky Lottery officials she asked her husband to buy her preferred scratch-off tickets at the Circle K on East 10th Street in Newport, but he mistakenly brought home tickets that were shelved just to the right of the tickets she wanted. Advertisement

The mistake proved fortunate, as one of the $50,000 Ca$h scratch-off tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

"Before I scratched the numbers, I scratched off the barcode and scanned it," Hammonds told lottery officials. "I saw $50,000 and I thought the app was malfunctioning."

Hammonds discovered all 30 spots on the ticket revealed winning numbers, for a total prize of $50,000.

The winner said the first thing she did was take a picture of the ticket and send a screenshot of the app to her mother.

Hammonds did not reveal whether she has any immediate plans for her winnings.