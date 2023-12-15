Woman wins $50,000 after husband buys wrong lottery ticket

|Advertisement
The mistake proved fortunate, as one of the $50,000 Ca$h scratch-off tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.
"Before I scratched the numbers, I scratched off the barcode and scanned it," Hammonds told lottery officials. "I saw $50,000 and I thought the app was malfunctioning."
Hammonds discovered all 30 spots on the ticket revealed winning numbers, for a total prize of $50,000.
The winner said the first thing she did was take a picture of the ticket and send a screenshot of the app to her mother.
Hammonds did not reveal whether she has any immediate plans for her winnings.