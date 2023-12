A red-necked wallaby named Dougle was returned to the Australia Zoo early Monday morning after escaping during a thunderstorm on Friday. Photo by pen_ash/Pixabay.com

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- Officials at the Australia Zoo said a red-necked wallaby named Dougle was safely returned to the facility after escaping during a storm days earlier. Officials at the Beerwah, Queensland, zoo said a thunderstorm Friday night led to a fence being damaged in the Roo Haven enclosure and Dougle was reported missing to police by zookeepers Saturday morning. Advertisement

Luke Reavley, general manager at the zoo, said officials used cameras and thermal drones to search for Dougle, and found the marsupial appeared to be sticking close to the zoo in a nearby wilderness area.

Reavley said zookeepers were able to coax Dougle into returning to the facility through a back gate about 4 a.m. Monday morning.