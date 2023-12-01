Breaking News
Sandra Day O'Connor, first woman to serve on U.S. Supreme Court, dies at 93
Odd News
Dec. 1, 2023 / 11:27 AM

Oregon man breaks world record for most burpee pull-ups on GMA

By Jonna Lorenz
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Army National Guard officer Tommy Vu took a Guinness World Records title for the most burpee pull-ups in 1 minute while raising money for charity during a live broadcast of Good Morning America on Friday.

Vu successfully completed 26 burpee pull-ups, beating the previous record by one. The attempt unseated Ranvir Desai of India, who completed 25 burpee pull-ups in 1 minute in June 2020.

Vu also holds the record for most chest-to-ground burpees in an hour after successfully completing 1,002 on March 27.

Vu is a sports medicine physician assistant in Salem, Ore.

Vu said attempting the record also was part of a personal fitness goal.

"I've got young kids and I just want to make sure as I age that I'm able to play with them consistently throughout their childhood," he said. "I don't want to be that dad that holds them back."

GMA Gives Back partner Motive awarded Vu $15,000, which will allow him to give back to Team Red, White & Blue, a nonprofit dedicated to helping veterans improve their health and well-being.

"Being able to tie my physical fitness and giving back to charity -- those are my two passions -- and being able to tie those two things together has just been an amazing feat," Vu said. "I'm very happy to be able to give back to the community."

