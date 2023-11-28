Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- An Idaho dad of quintuplets broke a Guinness World Record by pushing a stroller with five children inside a distance of 1 kilometer in 5 minutes and 34 seconds.

Chad Kempel of Eagle took to the track at Eagle High School and pushed a quintuple stroller carrying his children, Savannah, 8; Avery, 7; and 5-year-olds Noelle, Grayson and Preston for a distance of 1 kilometer (.62 miles).

Kempel's other two 5-year-olds cheered him on from the sidelines with mother Amy.

"Since we had five babies at the same time, we needed a stroller that would seat five children, so we purchased the quintuple pram and since it has great wheels for speed, I decided to push the stroller while I was out for my jogs," Chad Kempel told Guinness World Records.

The feat earned Kempel the record for the fastest 1 kilometer pushing a quintuple pram (male). He previously earned Guinness World Records titles for the fastest 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) pushing a quintuple pram, fastest half-marathon pushing a quintuple pram (male) and fastest marathon pushing a quintuple pram (male).