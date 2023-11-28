Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 28 (UPI) -- An Idaho dad of quintuplets broke a Guinness World Record by pushing a stroller with five children inside a distance of 1 kilometer in 5 minutes and 34 seconds. Chad Kempel of Eagle took to the track at Eagle High School and pushed a quintuple stroller carrying his children, Savannah, 8; Avery, 7; and 5-year-olds Noelle, Grayson and Preston for a distance of 1 kilometer (.62 miles). Advertisement Kempel's other two 5-year-olds cheered him on from the sidelines with mother Amy. "Since we had five babies at the same time, we needed a stroller that would seat five children, so we purchased the quintuple pram and since it has great wheels for speed, I decided to push the stroller while I was out for my jogs," Chad Kempel told Guinness World Records. The feat earned Kempel the record for the fastest 1 kilometer pushing a quintuple pram (male). He previously earned Guinness World Records titles for the fastest 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) pushing a quintuple pram, fastest half-marathon pushing a quintuple pram (male) and fastest marathon pushing a quintuple pram (male). Read More Large ram or goat shuts down recycling center in England Venomous snake rescued from energy drink can Lobster caught in Maine has two colors and two sexes