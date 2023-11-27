Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 27 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher is reminding residents to crush drink cans before throwing them away after rescuing a snake with its head caught in the opening of an energy drink container. Olivia Dykstra of Snake Catcher Tasmania posted photos to Facebook showing the rescue of a venomous lowland copperhead snake that was found with its head stuck inside a Rockstar energy drink can. Advertisement "Copperheads have tiny heads and their scales only go one way so they can't back out," she wrote in a comment under the post. Dykstra said she was able to free the snake from the can without any serious injuries. Read More Lobster caught in Maine has two colors and two sexes Metal pole strikes driver's windshield on Colorado highway Michigan store's scratch-off shortage earns lottery player $1 million