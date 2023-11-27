Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- An Australian snake catcher is reminding residents to crush drink cans before throwing them away after rescuing a snake with its head caught in the opening of an energy drink container.

Olivia Dykstra of Snake Catcher Tasmania posted photos to Facebook showing the rescue of a venomous lowland copperhead snake that was found with its head stuck inside a Rockstar energy drink can.

"Copperheads have tiny heads and their scales only go one way so they can't back out," she wrote in a comment under the post.

Dykstra said she was able to free the snake from the can without any serious injuries.