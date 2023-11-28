Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 28 (UPI) -- A recycling center in England was evacuated when an escaped goat or ram paid an unexpected visit.

The Essex County Council said the Pitsea Recycling Center was evacuated for the safety of the public when an animal dubbed "Roger the ram" was spotted on the premises.

The council identified the animal as a ram, but personnel with the Essex Horse and Pony Protection Society, which assisted with the animal's capture, suggested it may have been a breed of goat.

"Staff gently detained Roger once he had completed his inspection of the site. Thank you to all staff on site at Pitsea for their quick thinking and action under pressure," the Essex County Council said in a social media post. "The recycling center is back open as usual and not at all 'rammed.'"

The animal was returned to its owner.