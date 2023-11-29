Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- A 46-year-old Indian woman who hasn't had a haircut since the age of 14 earned a world record when her tremendous tresses were measured at 7 feet and 9 inches long.

Smita Srivastava of Uttar Pradesh, who was awarded the Guinness World Records title for longest hair on a living person, said she was inspired by the long hairstyles sported by Hindi actresses from the 1980s.

"In Indian culture, goddesses traditionally had very long hair. In our society, it is considered inauspicious to cut hair, so that is why women used to grow hair," Srivastava told Guinness World Records. "Long hair enhances the beauty of women."

Srivastava said she has no intention of cutting her hair anytime soon.

"I will take care of my hair as long as I can. I will never cut my hair because my life is in my hair," she said. "I want my hair to grow more and see how long I can manage it."