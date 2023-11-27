Trending
Nov. 27, 2023 / 2:03 PM

Baby geniuses: 2-year-old becomes youngest member of Mensa

By Ben Hooper
Isla McNabb earned a Guinness World Record by becoming the youngest-ever member of high IQ society Mensa at the age of 2. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records
Isla McNabb earned a Guinness World Record by becoming the youngest-ever member of high IQ society Mensa at the age of 2. Photo courtesy of Guinness World Records

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old Kentucky girl proved she has intelligence beyond her years by becoming the youngest-ever member of high-IQ society Mensa.

Guinness World Records said Isla McNabb of Crestwood was accepted into Mensa after scoring in the 99th percentile of intelligence for her age group on the Stanford-Binet Intelligence Scales.

Mensa is the largest high-IQ society in the world, and members must score at the 98th percentile or higher on a standardized IQ test to be eligible.

Parents Jason and Amanda McNabb said Isla learned her alphabet at the age of 18 months and was soon reading.

"At seven months of age she would pick out certain items from picture books when asked," Jason McNabb told Guinness World Records.

The parents said they enrolled Isla in Mensa in the hope of finding resources to nurture her talents.

"The biggest benefit to Mensa is the community," Jason McNabb said.

