Odd News
Nov. 27, 2023 / 1:52 PM

Deer crashes through window into TJ Maxx store in Maine

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Maine were called to a TJ Maxx where a deer had crashed through a window and was running loose through the store.

The Rockland Police Department shared video on Facebook showing what officers encountered when they arrived at the store in Rockland to find "a large front glass window smashed out and items knocked over inside."

Officers suspected a burglar or burglars could still be inside the store, but the culprit turned out to be a white-tailed deer that apparently wanted to "get a head start on some Black Friday shopping."

"Officers assisted store management with herding the animal outside. Fortunately, the animal was able to leave the building on its own and was not seriously injured," the post said.

