"They tried to make friends with the dog, but it was injured and scared. One of the hikers was bit while attempting to carry the wounded pet down the mountain," the post said.
Deputies and rangers were able to corral the canine, and one ranger recognized the canine from a lost dog poster they had seen recently.
The dog, name Nova Riley, had escaped from owner Robynne Simons-Sealy in the parking lot of a Safeway store seven weeks earlier.
Simons-Sealy said there had been several reported sightings of Nova, but the dog always fled before she could be captured.
"She survived two snow storms and below-freezing weather," Simons-Sealy told the Boulder Daily Camera. "I was in tears every time it snowed."
Simons-Sealy said Nova lost about 20 pounds and will need surgery for her leg injury, but she is safely back at home.
"I can't say enough about the kindness of people here," she said.