|Advertisement
Balan has four extra mandibular teeth on her lower jaw and two extra maxillary teeth on her upper jaw.
Her extra chompers, known as supernumerary teeth, started growing in when she was a teenager, and she initially was going to have them removed, but dentists told her she should wait until they finished coming in.
Balan said she decided not to remove the teeth, as they don't cause her any pain.
She said dentists have determined her record might increase in the future, as she has two more teeth that have yet to emerge.