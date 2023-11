Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Canada's Ontario Provincial Police and Ministry of Transportation personnel rescued a llama that escaped from its home and ended up running through traffic on a busy highway.

The animal was spotted in the northbound lanes of Highway 400 in York Region about 10:30 a.m. Sunday, prompting a response from the OPP Highway Safety Division and MTO personnel.

Police shared photos from the capture on social media, initially misidentifying the animal as an alpaca.

"'See alpacas go slow' doesn't have the same ring as 'see snow go slow,'" OPP officials wrote. "But honesty, if you see one on the highway, slow down."

The llama was returned safely to its owner.