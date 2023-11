Spongy rubber balls that have been washing up on British beaches in recent days originated from the Hartlepool Power Station, the Tees Valley Wildlife Trust said. Photo courtesy of the Tees Valley Wildlife Trust/Facebook

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Thousands of mysterious blue rubber balls that washed up on British beaches in recent days originated from a power plant, officials said. The Tees Valley Wildlife Trust said the spongy rubber balls are used to clean pipes at the Hartlepool Power Station and occasionally spill out into the sea when too much pressure builds up. Advertisement

"The balls are made of rubber and are not radioactive, but of course they are still a danger to marine wildlife," the trust said in a Facebook post.

The trust is asking members of the public to report locations at which the balls wash up on the beach so energy company EDF, which operates the power plant, can retrieve them.