Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A rookie firefighter in Wisconsin came to the assistance of a local resident whose pet snake had gotten loose in the car and slithered up inside the passenger seat.

Connor Goetzinger, who just recently marked six months with the West Allis Fire Department, was on duty when a resident drove up to the firehouse seeking help with an unusual issue.

Advertisement

"I could tell he was walking towards us, and he was going to ask me a question or a favor or something," Battalion Chief Michael Wright told WISN-TV. "When he came up to me, he was like, 'Hey, I got my snake up in the car. Can you help me get my snake out?'"

Goetzinger was called into action and used a vehicle access tool to reach the snake's hiding place.

"We kind of used it to tickle the snake and not irritate it but give it some motivation to move," he said.

After a few minutes, the snake was reunited with its owner.