Odd News
Nov. 20, 2023 / 1:27 PM

Pilot helps book return to library across the country

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Kansas library shared the story of a children's book that was returned to the facility after being found by a pilot at an Atlanta airport.

The Johnson County Library in Shawnee said on social media that the book, Whatever After; If the Shoe Fits by Sarah Mlynowski, arrived in a package with a letter from a Delta Airlines pilot named Ben.

Ben wrote he found the book unattended in the B Concourse at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and decided to make sure it made it home safely.

"I am an avid reader myself, with a fondness for 18th and 19th Century history and naval historical fiction," Ben wrote. "I hope that whoever checked out Whatever After; If the Show Fits grows up to be an avid reader as well."

The pilot offered in his letter to pay for any late fees.

"I do not feel anybody should ever be penalized for enriching their life with a book," he wrote.

The library said there were no fees for the book's return, as the facility is now fine-free.

"Ben, if you see this, we think you're pretty awesome. Come say hello if you ever find yourself in our neck of the woods," librarians wrote.

