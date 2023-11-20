Michigan store sells two big-winner lottery tickets in two months

A Family Fare store in Grand Rapids, Mich., sold a lottery ticket worth $25,000 a year for life a month after selling a $300,000-winning scratch-off ticket. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Michigan store is gaining a reputation as a lucky spot after selling a $300,000 winning lottery ticket and a ticket worth $25,000 a year for life within two months. The Michigan Lottery said the Family Fare store on Lake Michigan Drive in Grand Rapids sold a Fire & Ice Cashword scratch-off ticket to a Kent County man in October that turned out to be a $300,000 winner.

"I scratched the ticket when I got in my truck. When I revealed the sixth red word, I checked the ticket over at least 10 times before taking it back into the store and scanning it," the player told lottery officials.

"When the 'file a claim' message came up on the lottery machine, I walked back to my truck, locked the doors, and drove straight home to put the ticket in a safe spot."

The store's lucky streak continued into this month when Sonia McCarthy bought a Lucky for Life ticket and ended up winning $25,000 a year for life.

"I told my parents one night how I have been quite lucky on the Lucky for Life game, so I was going to continue playing it," McCarthy said. "I checked my ticket the next morning and was totally floored when I saw I won $25,000 a year for life! It's almost like I spoke it into existence since I won the night I told my parents it was my lucky game."

