Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A drone show company showed off its work at a Florida expo and broke two Guinness World Records in the process. Sky Elements, a company specializing in drone light shows, broke the world records for the largest aerial image of a flag formed by drones and the largest aerial logo formed by drones at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions expo in Orlando. The company used 1,600 drones to create an image of the American flag and its own company logo. The previous record for the largest aerial image of a flag was set by 998 drones in Dubai in March of this year, and the previous record for an aerial logo was set at the same event by 1,500 drones.