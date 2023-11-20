Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 20, 2023 / 4:00 PM

Drone show breaks two world records in Florida

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A drone show company showed off its work at a Florida expo and broke two Guinness World Records in the process.

Sky Elements, a company specializing in drone light shows, broke the world records for the largest aerial image of a flag formed by drones and the largest aerial logo formed by drones at the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions expo in Orlando.

Advertisement

The company used 1,600 drones to create an image of the American flag and its own company logo.

The previous record for the largest aerial image of a flag was set by 998 drones in Dubai in March of this year, and the previous record for an aerial logo was set at the same event by 1,500 drones.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Fish escapes death twice in 1 second -- from bird, lizard
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Fish escapes death twice in 1 second -- from bird, lizard
A fish escapes the beak of a bird and the teeth of a lizard all in a matter of seconds in Kruger National Park.
Pilot helps book return to library across the country
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Pilot helps book return to library across the country
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A Kansas library shared the story of a children's book that was returned to the facility after being found by a pilot at an Atlanta airport.
Indian woman with 38 teeth earns Guinness World Record
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Indian woman with 38 teeth earns Guinness World Record
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- A 26-year-old woman from India was awarded a Guinness World Record for the number of teeth in her mouth: 38.
Blue balls on British beaches originated from power plant
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Blue balls on British beaches originated from power plant
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Thousands of mysterious blue rubber balls that washed up on British beaches in recent days originated from a power plant, officials said.
Loose llama corralled on busy Canadian highway
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Loose llama corralled on busy Canadian highway
Nov. 20 (UPI) -- Canada's Ontario Provincial Police and Ministry of Transportation personnel came to the rescue of llama that escaped from its home and ended up running through traffic on a busy highway.
Puppy rescued from sewer pipe in Texas
Odd News // 2 days ago
Puppy rescued from sewer pipe in Texas
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Water crews in Texas came to the rescue of a puppy that fell into a sewer main and became stranded in a pipe.
Overdue book returned to England library after 45 years
Odd News // 3 days ago
Overdue book returned to England library after 45 years
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A library in England said a book was recently returned by an apologetic former patron who checked it out in 1976.
Costly cuisine: Five of the most expensive foods in the world
Odd News // 3 days ago
Costly cuisine: Five of the most expensive foods in the world
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- Five of the most expensive foods in the world, including french fries, a grilled cheese sandwich, a crab cake, ice cream and a wheel of cheese.
'Unicorn' caught on trail camera at Arizona national park
Odd News // 3 days ago
'Unicorn' caught on trail camera at Arizona national park
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A "unicorn" caught on trail camera at Arizona's Petrified Forest National Park was a yearling male elk that prematurely lost one of its antlers.
Mass. woman receives $20,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from FedEx
Odd News // 3 days ago
Mass. woman receives $20,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets from FedEx
Nov. 17 (UPI) -- A Massachusetts woman was going through her FedEx deliveries when she found an unexpectedly heavy box with shocking contents: $20,000 worth of scratch-off lottery tickets.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
U.S. plumber bracing for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving
U.S. plumber bracing for 'Brown Friday' after Thanksgiving
'Unicorn' caught on trail camera at Arizona national park
'Unicorn' caught on trail camera at Arizona national park
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to the Louvre
Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to the Louvre
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement