Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 16, 2023 / 11:59 AM

Mystery big cat caught on camera in Arizona mountains

By Ben Hooper
Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Arizona are trying to identify a mysterious big cat caught on camera in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.

A video uploaded to YouTube by user Jen Fletcher shows an unidentified creature that appears to be a large feline in the mountain range.

Advertisement

Tom Cadden, a spokesperson for the Arizona Game and Fish Department, said officials have seen the video, but have not yet been able to identify the animal.

"It's not one of our native big cat species, mountain lion, bobcat, ocelot or jaguar," Cadden told the Arizona Republic. "It's pretty big for a house cat."

He said one possibility is that the creature is an exotic cat that escaped from a private owner, "but that's just speculation."

Jim DeVos, assistant director with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, echoed the theory.

"My guess is that it's probably something that was bought at a wildlife auction. Could be from Africa or South America. It's nothing I'm familiar with, but it's not a house cat," he told KPNX-TV.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Police trace calls for 'help' back to a 'sad goat'
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Police trace calls for 'help' back to a 'sad goat'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia responded to reports of a call for "help" and arrived to find the cries were actually originating from a "sad goat."
Birds pin down rival in battle
Odd News // 1 hour ago
Birds pin down rival in battle
This unlucky starling got pinned down over and over as he was bullied by two others in what looked like a fight for survival.
Pogo stick backflip kicks off Guinness World Records Day
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Pogo stick backflip kicks off Guinness World Records Day
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The arrival of the 19th annual Guinness World Records Day on Thursday was met by the record-keeping organization with the announcement of the highest backflip pogo stick jump.
Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A subscription box company is seeking a "special Christmas movie maven" to get paid $2,000 to watch and rank 12 Hallmark holiday movies.
Maryland man's hatred of go-go music leads to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 20 hours ago
Maryland man's hatred of go-go music leads to $100,000 lottery prize
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his distaste for go-go music led to his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A man walking his dogs in a Florida neighborhood captured video of an unusual animal wandering loose: a ball python.
Mysterious humming noise keeping Northern Ireland city awake at night
Odd News // 23 hours ago
Mysterious humming noise keeping Northern Ireland city awake at night
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A mysterious humming sound has been keeping residents of a Northern Ireland city awake at night, and officials said they have yet to determine its source.
Nigerian woman's wig measures 1,152 feet and 5 inches long
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nigerian woman's wig measures 1,152 feet and 5 inches long
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Nigerian woman spent 11 days creating a 1,152-foot, 5-inch long handmade wig that was certified as the longest in the world.
Pūteketeke wins 'Bird of the Century' with John Oliver's backing
Odd News // 1 day ago
Pūteketeke wins 'Bird of the Century' with John Oliver's backing
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The pūteketeke, also known as the Australasian crested grebe, was named New Zealand's Bird of the Century after a campaign spearheaded by comedian John Oliver.
Rescuers save swan stranded atop storage container outside store
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rescuers save swan stranded atop storage container outside store
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England came to the rescue of a swam that crashed into the top of a storage container outside of a store and became stranded by the small space.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Man wins $416,322 lottery prize without realizing he had entered
Man wins $416,322 lottery prize without realizing he had entered
Mysterious humming noise keeping Northern Ireland city awake at night
Mysterious humming noise keeping Northern Ireland city awake at night
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement