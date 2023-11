Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The arrival of the 19th annual Guinness World Records Day on Thursday was met by the record-keeping organization with the announcement of the highest backflip pogo stick jump.

GWR Day 2023 kicked off Thursday with the announcement that American pogo stick expert Henry Cabelus had performed a backflip jump that reached a height of 10.1 feet.

Advertisement

Cabelus, who has been pogo sticking for 10 years, said he has broken nine bones while practicing his hobby, including four in his face, and he feared adding to that total during his record attempt.

"It felt scary the whole time. I was pretty nervous about hitting my face on the bar," he told GWR.

Cabelus said he is planning to try to break his own record in the future with a 10.6-foot backflip.