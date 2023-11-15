Maryland man's hatred of go-go music leads to $100,000 lottery prize

|Advertisement
Matthew said he was discussing the merits of buying a $30 $100,000 Ca$h scratch-off lottery ticket with the clerk when the other man made him an offer he couldn't refuse.
"When you come in and buy that ticket, I'll turn the go-go music off," Matthew recalled the clerk saying.
Matthew took up the clerk's challenge, and scratched off what he initially thought was a $1,000 prize. He showed the ticket to a friend, who corrected his error.
'She said, 'You know you won more than that,'" the winner recalled.
The ticket was a $100,000 winner. Matthew said he plans to use his prize money to pay for his daughter's college education.