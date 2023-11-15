Maryland man's hatred of go-go music leads to $100,000 lottery prize

Kenneth Matthew said he bought a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket as part of a deal with a store clerk to get him to stop playing go-go music, and the ticket was a $100,000 winner. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his distaste for go-go music led to his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket. Kenneth Matthew of Laurel told Maryland Lottery officials he frequents the Central Exxon in Capitol Heights, and he frequently gets into debates with a clerk who always plays go-go music.

Matthew said he was discussing the merits of buying a $30 $100,000 Ca$h scratch-off lottery ticket with the clerk when the other man made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

"When you come in and buy that ticket, I'll turn the go-go music off," Matthew recalled the clerk saying.

Matthew took up the clerk's challenge, and scratched off what he initially thought was a $1,000 prize. He showed the ticket to a friend, who corrected his error.

'She said, 'You know you won more than that,'" the winner recalled.

The ticket was a $100,000 winner. Matthew said he plans to use his prize money to pay for his daughter's college education.