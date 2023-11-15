Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 15, 2023 / 4:19 PM

Maryland man's hatred of go-go music leads to $100,000 lottery prize

By Ben Hooper
Kenneth Matthew said he bought a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket as part of a deal with a store clerk to get him to stop playing go-go music, and the ticket was a $100,000 winner. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery
Kenneth Matthew said he bought a $30 scratch-off lottery ticket as part of a deal with a store clerk to get him to stop playing go-go music, and the ticket was a $100,000 winner. Photo courtesy of the Maryland Lottery

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his distaste for go-go music led to his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.

Kenneth Matthew of Laurel told Maryland Lottery officials he frequents the Central Exxon in Capitol Heights, and he frequently gets into debates with a clerk who always plays go-go music.

Advertisement

Matthew said he was discussing the merits of buying a $30 $100,000 Ca$h scratch-off lottery ticket with the clerk when the other man made him an offer he couldn't refuse.

"When you come in and buy that ticket, I'll turn the go-go music off," Matthew recalled the clerk saying.

Matthew took up the clerk's challenge, and scratched off what he initially thought was a $1,000 prize. He showed the ticket to a friend, who corrected his error.

'She said, 'You know you won more than that,'" the winner recalled.

The ticket was a $100,000 winner. Matthew said he plans to use his prize money to pay for his daughter's college education.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Odd News // 21 minutes ago
Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A subscription box company is seeking a "special Christmas movie maven" to get paid $2,000 to watch and rank 12 Hallmark holiday movies.
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A man walking his dogs in a Florida neighborhood captured video of an unusual animal wandering loose: a ball python.
Mysterious humming noise keeping Northern Ireland city awake at night
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Mysterious humming noise keeping Northern Ireland city awake at night
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A mysterious humming sound has been keeping residents of a Northern Ireland city awake at night, and officials said they have yet to determine its source.
Nigerian woman's wig measures 1,152 feet and 5 inches long
Odd News // 4 hours ago
Nigerian woman's wig measures 1,152 feet and 5 inches long
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Nigerian woman spent 11 days creating a 1,152-foot, 5-inch long handmade wig that was certified as the longest in the world.
Pūteketeke wins 'Bird of the Century' with John Oliver's backing
Odd News // 5 hours ago
Pūteketeke wins 'Bird of the Century' with John Oliver's backing
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- The pūteketeke, also known as the Australasian crested grebe, was named New Zealand's Bird of the Century after a campaign spearheaded by comedian John Oliver.
Rescuers save swan stranded atop storage container outside store
Odd News // 1 day ago
Rescuers save swan stranded atop storage container outside store
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England came to the rescue of a swam that crashed into the top of a storage container outside of a store and became stranded by the small space.
African serval captured after several weeks on the loose in Illinois
Odd News // 1 day ago
African serval captured after several weeks on the loose in Illinois
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Illinois said an African serval cat has been successfully captured after several weeks on the loose in Macon County.
Most popular pet names include Charlie, Luna, Oliver
Odd News // 1 day ago
Most popular pet names include Charlie, Luna, Oliver
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- An online marketplace for pet owners released its annual list of the most popular pet names, with Charlie and Luna topping the lists for male and female dogs, respectively.
Virginia man's last-minute lottery decision earns him $5M
Odd News // 1 day ago
Virginia man's last-minute lottery decision earns him $5M
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he wasn't intending to play the lottery, but a last-minute decision led to his winning a $5 million jackpot.
15-year-old breaks his own Jenga stacking records, inspires Hallmark film
Odd News // 1 day ago
15-year-old breaks his own Jenga stacking records, inspires Hallmark film
Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A British Columbia 15-year-old broke two of his own Guinness World Records for stacking Jenga blocks -- and ended up becoming the basis for a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Pink baby elephant goes for a swim
Man wins $416,322 lottery prize without realizing he had entered
Man wins $416,322 lottery prize without realizing he had entered
Plane returns to New York when horse gets loose on board
Plane returns to New York when horse gets loose on board
Virginia man's last-minute lottery decision earns him $5M
Virginia man's last-minute lottery decision earns him $5M
Iowa man's 69,255 pencils earn Guinness World Records title
Iowa man's 69,255 pencils earn Guinness World Records title
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement