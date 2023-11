Police in Quadra Island, British Columbia, said the sound of someone calling for "help" turned out to be the cries of a "sad goat." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia responded to reports of a call for "help" and arrived to find the cries were actually originating from a "sad goat." The Quadra Island RCMP said officers responded to a report of someone repeatedly shouting "help" from a ravine and the person who heard the calls feared that a person had fallen off a cliff. Advertisement

"Further investigation revealed that the 'help' heard was actually a sad goat from neighboring goat farm," the RCMP said in a report.

The farm's owner told officers the goat was calling out for her babies.

"Officers did note on scene that the cries did sound similar to someone yelling for help," the RCMP said. "Thankfully, officers confirmed all was well and nobody, besides the mama goat, were in any kind of distress."