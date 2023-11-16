Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A 13-year-old girl combined her love of scuba diving with her passion for magic and broke a Guinness World Record for doing 38 tricks in 3 minutes while underwater.

Avery Emerson Fisher donned her scuba gear and went into the tunnel tank at the Aquarium of the Bay in San Francisco.

Fisher was recorded performing 38 magic tricks in three minutes while submerged, breaking the record of 20 tricks set by British magician Martin Rees in 2020.

Fisher holds 12 scuba diving certificates and has been on more than 30 ocean dives. She said she hopes her Guinness World Record will raise awareness of ocean conservation and inspire more people to take up scuba diving.