Odd News
Nov. 16, 2023 / 1:40 PM

Deer spotted in Pennsylvania with antlers wrapped in Halloween decorations

By Ben Hooper
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A deer caught on camera in a Pennsylvania town is drawing attention for its unusual attire -- what appears to be a net or Halloween decorations wrapped around its antlers.

The deer has been seen wandering in the Leprechaun Street area of Bethel Park with its antlers entangled in some kind of netting that officials said appears to have been part of a Halloween display.

"He's been around a while," Bethel Park hunter Bill Magnotti told KDKA-TV.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said the deer appears to be able to eat and drink without difficulty, so no action will be taken. The deer will naturally lose its antlers -- along with their adornments -- early next year, officials said.

Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to the Louvre
Odd News // 52 minutes ago
Masterpiece found hanging in French woman's kitchen headed to the Louvre
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A long-lost masterpiece dating back to 1280 is headed to the Louvre after it was found hanging in a French grandmother's kitchen.
Police trace calls for 'help' back to a 'sad goat'
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Police trace calls for 'help' back to a 'sad goat'
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Police in British Columbia responded to reports of a call for "help" and arrived to find the cries were actually originating from a "sad goat."
Birds pin down rival in battle
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Birds pin down rival in battle
This unlucky starling got pinned down over and over as he was bullied by two others in what looked like a fight for survival.
Mystery big cat caught on camera in Arizona mountains
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Mystery big cat caught on camera in Arizona mountains
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- Wildlife officials in Arizona are trying to identify a mysterious big cat caught on camera in the Phoenix Mountain Preserve.
Pogo stick backflip kicks off Guinness World Records Day
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Pogo stick backflip kicks off Guinness World Records Day
Nov. 16 (UPI) -- The arrival of the 19th annual Guinness World Records Day on Thursday was met by the record-keeping organization with the announcement of the highest backflip pogo stick jump.
Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Odd News // 21 hours ago
Company will pay someone $2,000 to watch 12 Hallmark movies
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A subscription box company is seeking a "special Christmas movie maven" to get paid $2,000 to watch and rank 12 Hallmark holiday movies.
Maryland man's hatred of go-go music leads to $100,000 lottery prize
Odd News // 22 hours ago
Maryland man's hatred of go-go music leads to $100,000 lottery prize
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said his distaste for go-go music led to his winning $100,000 from a scratch-off lottery ticket.
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Odd News // 1 day ago
Florida man spots ball python on the loose while walking his dogs
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A man walking his dogs in a Florida neighborhood captured video of an unusual animal wandering loose: a ball python.
Mysterious humming noise keeping Northern Ireland city awake at night
Odd News // 1 day ago
Mysterious humming noise keeping Northern Ireland city awake at night
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A mysterious humming sound has been keeping residents of a Northern Ireland city awake at night, and officials said they have yet to determine its source.
Nigerian woman's wig measures 1,152 feet and 5 inches long
Odd News // 1 day ago
Nigerian woman's wig measures 1,152 feet and 5 inches long
Nov. 15 (UPI) -- A Nigerian woman spent 11 days creating a 1,152-foot, 5-inch long handmade wig that was certified as the longest in the world.
