North Carolina woman's need for Mountain Dew leads to lottery win

Nov. 16 (UPI) -- A North Carolina woman said running out of Diet Mountain Dew led to her winning a $100,000 Powerball prize. Rose Anderson of Pinehurst told North Carolina Education Lottery officials she only stopped at the Quality Mart on Old U.S. 1 South in Southern Pines because she needed to replenish her beverage supply.

"I didn't plan to stop there that day, but I remembered I was out of Diet Mountain Dew," she recalled. "I guess I have my thirst to thank."

Anderson ended up buying a Quick Pick ticket for Monday night's Powerball drawing and scored a $100,000 prize.

"I was speechless," she said. "I just literally sat there looking at it for a while."

Anderson said she will share her prize with her fiance, Newton McCurdey Jr.

"I called him on the phone and said, 'I think I won $100,000,'" she said.

Anderson said she has plans for her half of the winnings.

"I'm going to take care of some bills and then help some people that I know who need some help," Anderson said.