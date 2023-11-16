North Carolina woman's need for Mountain Dew leads to lottery win

|Advertisement
"I didn't plan to stop there that day, but I remembered I was out of Diet Mountain Dew," she recalled. "I guess I have my thirst to thank."
Anderson ended up buying a Quick Pick ticket for Monday night's Powerball drawing and scored a $100,000 prize.
"I was speechless," she said. "I just literally sat there looking at it for a while."
Anderson said she will share her prize with her fiance, Newton McCurdey Jr.
"I called him on the phone and said, 'I think I won $100,000,'" she said.
Anderson said she has plans for her half of the winnings.
"I'm going to take care of some bills and then help some people that I know who need some help," Anderson said.