Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in England came to the rescue of a swam that crashed into the top of a storage container outside of a store and became stranded by the small space.

The East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service said a crew was summoned to the Tesco store in Lewes on a report of a swan that had spent several hours perched atop a storage container.

The rescuers determined the swan was stranded due to the confined space preventing her from taking flight.

The rescuers determined the swan had incurred minor injuries from crash-landing and was taken to be treated. WRAS said the swan will likely be released back into the wild after a few days.