Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Animal control officials in Illinois said an African serval cat has been successfully captured after several weeks on the loose in Macon County.

The Macon County Animal Control and Care Center said the serval was captured on private property in the area of Forsyth and Maroa in Decatur.

Animal control officials said the serval will be cared for by experts at a foster facility until authorities have spoken with the cat's owner. Servals are not legal to keep as pets in the city of Decatur.

The serval had been on the loose since late September and had been spotted multiple times in October.