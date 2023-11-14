Most popular pet names include Charlie, Luna, Oliver

|Advertisement
The rest of the top 10 names for female dogs were Bella, Daisy, Lucy, Lily, Lola, Zoe, Sadie, Stella and Bailey.
The top male cat names for the year were Oliver, Milo, Leo, Charlie, Loki, Max, Simba, Jack, Ollie and Jasper. The top names for female felines were Luna, Bella, Lily, Lucy, Nala, Callie, Kitty, Cleo, Willow and Stella.
Rover also tracked trending names for the year, and found some more unusual choices had sharp increases over the previous year. The trending names for dogs included Kelce, Wednesday, Oak, Lainey, Minnow, Smokey, Estrella, Emme, Robbie and Chia. Trending names for cats were Norbert, Soju, Snoop, Choco, Fuzz, Tsuki, Know, Munch, Luffy and Maizey.