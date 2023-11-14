Most popular pet names include Charlie, Luna, Oliver

Online pet owner marketplace Rover said the top pet names of the past year include Charlie, Luna, Oliver and Bella. Photo by Ben Hooper/UPI

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe Nov. 14 (UPI) -- An online marketplace for pet owners released its annual list of the most popular pet names, with Charlie and Luna topping the lists for male and female dogs, respectively. The rest of the Top 10 male dog names on Rover's 11th annual Most Popular Pet Names report were Max, Cooper, Milo, Buddy, Reddy, Rocky, Bear, Leo and Duke. The company said Max was knocked to the No. 2 spot after 10 years as top dog. Advertisement

The rest of the top 10 names for female dogs were Bella, Daisy, Lucy, Lily, Lola, Zoe, Sadie, Stella and Bailey.

The top male cat names for the year were Oliver, Milo, Leo, Charlie, Loki, Max, Simba, Jack, Ollie and Jasper. The top names for female felines were Luna, Bella, Lily, Lucy, Nala, Callie, Kitty, Cleo, Willow and Stella.

Rover also tracked trending names for the year, and found some more unusual choices had sharp increases over the previous year. The trending names for dogs included Kelce, Wednesday, Oak, Lainey, Minnow, Smokey, Estrella, Emme, Robbie and Chia. Trending names for cats were Norbert, Soju, Snoop, Choco, Fuzz, Tsuki, Know, Munch, Luffy and Maizey.

Advertisement