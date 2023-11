Alexandr Pichshev said he hadn't planned to buy a lottery ticket, but a last-minute decision led to his winning $5 million. Photo courtesy of the Virginia Lottery

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A Virginia man said he wasn't intending to play the lottery, but a last-minute decision led to his winning a $5 million jackpot. Alexandr Pichshev of Fairfax told Virginia Lottery officials he wasn't planning to play the lottery when he visited the Safeway store in Nutley Street, but he ended up changing his mind while walking past a lottery vending machine. Advertisement

Pichshev selected a $326,000,000 Fortune ticket and scratched off the $5 million top prize.

"It was unexpected," the winner said. "I showed the ticket to the store manager, and he told me to sign the ticket."

Pichshev did not reveal whether he has any immediate plans for his winnings.