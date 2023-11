A flight had to return to JFK Airport in New York when a horse got loose on board. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A cargo plane that departed New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport had to turn around shortly after take-off when a horse got loose on board. A recording of air traffic control communication features the pilots of the Air Atlanta Icelandic plane explaining to JFK controllers that they had to return to the airport because a horse was loose on the aircraft.

"The horse managed to escape his stall. We don't have a problem flying-wise, but we need to return back to New York; we cannot get the horse back secured," a pilot says in the recording.

A veterinarian was brought in to check on the horse once the plane was back on the ground.

The flight to Liege, Belgium, departed again later in the day.