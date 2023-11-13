Trending
Advertisement
Odd News
Nov. 13, 2023 / 2:30 PM

Man wins $416,322 lottery prize without realizing he had entered

By Ben Hooper
A Michigan man won a $416,322 prize from a second-chance lottery drawing he didn't realize he had entered by playing games online. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
A Michigan man won a $416,322 prize from a second-chance lottery drawing he didn't realize he had entered by playing games online. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he initially ignored an email telling him he'd won a $416,322 lottery jackpot because he was unaware that he had even entered the drawing.

The 67-year-old Kalamazoo County man told Michigan Lottery officials he saw an email telling him he had won a $416,322 BIG CA$H Second Chance giveaway jackpot, but he thought it was a scam because he didn't realize he was even entered the drawing.

Advertisement

"I play games online a lot, but I had no idea I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway when playing certain games," the player said. "I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying I'd won a $416,322 second chance prize and I figured it was a scam email since I didn't enter a giveaway."

The man later decided to call the lottery to try to get some answers.

"When I called the Michigan Lottery, I realized I'd been earning entries without even knowing it. I still can't believe this is real. It is a crazy feeling to win such a large lottery prize," he said.

The winner said his prize money will be used to share with his family and bolster his savings.

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kitten rescued from drain system under Virginia mall
Odd News // 10 minutes ago
Kitten rescued from drain system under Virginia mall
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the assistance of a kitten found hiding out in the storm drain system underneath an outdoor mall.
Firefighters hoist horse out of California canal
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Firefighters hoist horse out of California canal
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Firefighters in California used straps and a crane to hoist a horse that fell into a canal and became stranded.
Washington woman crochets for 34 hours, 7 minutes
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Washington woman crochets for 34 hours, 7 minutes
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Washington woman who learned to crochet when she was 8 years old practiced her hobby for 34 hours, 7 minutes to break a world record.
Book returned to Missouri library more than 30 years late
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Book returned to Missouri library more than 30 years late
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A children's book was returned to a library in Missouri more than 30 years past its due date.
Deer rings deputy's doorbell in Georgia
Odd News // 2 hours ago
Deer rings deputy's doorbell in Georgia
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Georgia sheriff's office shared security camera footage of a deer that wandered up to a deputy's front door and rang the doorbell.
Iowa man's 69,255 pencils earn Guinness World Records title
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Iowa man's 69,255 pencils earn Guinness World Records title
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- An Iowa man was officially awarded a Guinness World Records title for his collection of 69,255 pencils.
Loose emu caught on doorbell camera in England
Odd News // 3 hours ago
Loose emu caught on doorbell camera in England
Nov. 13 (UPI) -- An emu named Rodney escaped his home in England and was caught on doorbell camera investigating an elderly neighbor's front door.
Oregon police rescue deer trapped between bars of metal fence
Odd News // 2 days ago
Oregon police rescue deer trapped between bars of metal fence
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- Police in Oregon provided a much-needed push for a deer that became stuck between the bars of a metal fence.
Lizards, frog taking nighttime shelter on Florida woman's window
Odd News // 2 days ago
Lizards, frog taking nighttime shelter on Florida woman's window
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- A Florida woman discovered a group of lizards and a frog were finding warm nighttime shelter in an unusual place -- on her window.
Toy hall of fame inducts Cabbage Patch Kids, baseball cards
Odd News // 2 days ago
Toy hall of fame inducts Cabbage Patch Kids, baseball cards
Nov. 10 (UPI) -- The National Toy Hall of Fame in New York announced its inductees for this years are baseball cards, Cabbage Patch Kids, the Fisher Price Corn-Popper and Nerf.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

20 lions chase a giraffe
20 lions chase a giraffe
Toy hall of fame inducts Cabbage Patch Kids, baseball cards
Toy hall of fame inducts Cabbage Patch Kids, baseball cards
Drought conditions blamed for pink pond in Hawaii
Drought conditions blamed for pink pond in Hawaii
Human mattress dominoes world record broken in the Philippines
Human mattress dominoes world record broken in the Philippines
Dodo relative found 900 miles from home at Australian resort
Dodo relative found 900 miles from home at Australian resort
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement