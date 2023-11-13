Man wins $416,322 lottery prize without realizing he had entered

|Advertisement
"I play games online a lot, but I had no idea I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway when playing certain games," the player said. "I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying I'd won a $416,322 second chance prize and I figured it was a scam email since I didn't enter a giveaway."
The man later decided to call the lottery to try to get some answers.
"When I called the Michigan Lottery, I realized I'd been earning entries without even knowing it. I still can't believe this is real. It is a crazy feeling to win such a large lottery prize," he said.
The winner said his prize money will be used to share with his family and bolster his savings.