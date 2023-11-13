Man wins $416,322 lottery prize without realizing he had entered

A Michigan man won a $416,322 prize from a second-chance lottery drawing he didn't realize he had entered by playing games online. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A Michigan man said he initially ignored an email telling him he'd won a $416,322 lottery jackpot because he was unaware that he had even entered the drawing. The 67-year-old Kalamazoo County man told Michigan Lottery officials he saw an email telling him he had won a $416,322 BIG CA$H Second Chance giveaway jackpot, but he thought it was a scam because he didn't realize he was even entered the drawing.

"I play games online a lot, but I had no idea I was earning entries into a second chance giveaway when playing certain games," the player said. "I saw an email from the Michigan Lottery saying I'd won a $416,322 second chance prize and I figured it was a scam email since I didn't enter a giveaway."

The man later decided to call the lottery to try to get some answers.

"When I called the Michigan Lottery, I realized I'd been earning entries without even knowing it. I still can't believe this is real. It is a crazy feeling to win such a large lottery prize," he said.

The winner said his prize money will be used to share with his family and bolster his savings.

