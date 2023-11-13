Subscribe | UPI Odd Newsletter Subscribe

Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Animal rescuers in Virginia came to the assistance of a kitten found hiding out in the storm drain system underneath an outdoor mall.

The Billy the Kidden Rescue said officials first received word of the kitten in the drain system at Town Center of Virginia Beach on Nov. 2, and rescuers went down to the mall to assess the situation.

"We knew this was not going to be a normal rescue considering the size of the drains," Trap Director Joyce Rutti told WTKR-TV. "Not a size for any human to be able to crawl through. Could not even fit a regular trap down there so we had to get creative."

The rescuers set up a feeding station to lure the kitten closer to the surface and returned nine days later, when the feline took the bait.

"I was able to put some shrimp scampi down there with grabbers, right along the side of the pipe so he would have to come out completely in order to eat it. As soon as he came out, the other rescue member was able to catch him with the pole, then I immediately reached down there and grabbed him for extra security," Rutti said. "There was no way we were letting him go."

The kitten was dubbed Keagan Nando after a pair of nearby restaurants, Keagan's Irish Pub and Restaurant and Nando's Peri Peri Chicken.

Rutti is now fostering Keagan until he is ready for adoption.